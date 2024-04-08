Green Beans Are The Perfect Garnish For This Classic Cocktail

Whether it's a Sunday brunch or Friday night cocktails with friends, when it comes to a Bloody Mary, the garnish is as important as the cocktail ingredients. It's one of those iconic drinks that is served loaded up with vegetables and even meats. But there's much more to it than simply piling on any random foods. Each selection is made with the goal of balancing flavors and textures across the drink, and, of course, making it look appealing, too.

Traditional garnishes for a Bloody Mary include celery and olives, and it's not uncommon to see cured meats like crispy bacon or pepperoni sticks. But a lesser-known addition is green beans. While these are sometimes pickled green beans, which are definitely an excellent choice, you can also grab green beans fresh from your garden. Fresh green beans look great on a skewer with other ingredients or dropped directly into the glass, alone or alongside a stalk of celery and other garnishes.