Why It Matters When You Season Soup

If you've tasted your soup at the end of cooking and it tastes bland, adding salt and other seasonings like ground pepper and fresh herbs will boost the flavor tremendously. If using a full sodium broth and other salty ingredients, you may find that it doesn't require more salt but could still benefit from the acidity of lemon juice, yogurt, or sour cream which balances out the saltiness of broth. Lemon juice is one of the secret ingredients celebrity chefs use to perfect soup, so it must be effective, right?

While it's recommended to season your soup before serving it, that doesn't mean you can't season your chicken or carrots, onion, and celery as they sautée when making, for instance, a comforting homestyle chicken noodle soup. Adding salt to your protein and vegetables (which should be browned in the pot before adding the broth) will enhance their flavor as they cook in butter or oil.

While it's perfectly fine to taste the soup throughout the cooking process, once your ingredients are all combined and have cooked properly, make sure to taste the soup a final time before seasoning the broth. It also doesn't hurt to inform family and friends you're serving that you've already seasoned the soup, to avoid them accidentally ruining a perfectly good dish by adding more salt and pepper.