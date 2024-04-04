The Big Red Flag To Look Out For Before Buying Ginger

Ginger is a delicious, multipurpose root that can transform from fresh ingredient to dried spice, and is used for both savory and sweet applications. But while it's fairly easy to grab a container of powdered ginger or a jar of minced ginger, there are times when shopping for hands of fresh ginger is necessary. Luckily, there are a few distinct qualities you can look out for when buying ginger to make sure you get a fresh, high-quality product, some similar to other varieties of fresh produce.

Fresh ginger with a soft or slightly bruised skin is the most glaring red flag. Give it a feel, and if it's soft, that's a fair sign that it's starting to go bad and isn't fresh enough to purchase. You also won't be able to easily break off a knob from a droopy, soft piece of ginger. Fresh, firm ginger can cleanly break apart with ease.