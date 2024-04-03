For The Best Leg Of Lamb, You Don't Even Need A Marinade

While a marinade is primarily functional in that it tenderizes your meat, it also provides plenty of flavor. Since you're skipping the marinade for your leg of lamb, you'll have to seek out other strategies for enhancing its (admittedly already delicious) taste.

An ideal flavor blueprint can start with good olive oil, rosemary, garlic, kosher salt, and black pepper. From there, you can get creative. When oven-roasting your leg of lamb, aromatics will go a long way and can sit right in the same pan as your meat. In addition to garlic, other alliums (that produce that makes you cry) like shallots, onions, or leeks will also work nicely to elevate the dish.

Swap out or combine your rosemary with herbs like sage, thyme, bay leaves, or oregano. Lemon is also a welcome addition and brightens the dish up a bit, but you can even opt for clementines or oranges. Add cumin or paprika to your salt-and-pepper blend and rub it all over your lamb for extra flavor (you can make a few incisions and stash extra seasoning inside), or experiment with infused olive oils instead of the standard version. Dijon or a classic honey mustard wouldn't hurt either, if those flavors appeal to you.