Ina Garten Serves Whiskey Sours In Martini Glasses, And So Should You

Part of the fun in drinking cocktails is trying something new. With an endless combination of spirits and mixers, the sky's truly the limit. But sometimes, just tweaking the glass can elevate a cocktail to new heights. For author and culinary personality Ina Garten, serving her favorite drink, the classic whiskey sour, in a martini glass makes the old-fashioned drink fun again. "Everything tastes better in a martini glass, so that's what I'm going to serve this in" she said in a clip from "Barefoot Contessa" posted to TikTok. The next time you're in the mood for this simple mix of whiskey, citrus juice, and a sweetener, you need to try it.

Traditional whiskey sours are commonly served in lowball glasses, often on the rocks, but Garten's method is perfect because you can skip the ice in the drink. Since your hand grasps the stem, you will not be adding heat to the drink. Eschewing ice will also keep the drink from diluting as you sip it, allowing the pure flavors of a top-shelf spirit and fresh citrus juice to shine through and remain consistent to the last drop. To keep the drink cold, shake well with ice and stash the V-shaped glasses in the freezer for up to 30 minutes, as Garten does.