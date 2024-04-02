Seriously, Put Some Beer In Your Next Crepe Batter

If someone were to ask you the definition of a perfect Sunday breakfast, then soft, fluffy, and delicious crepes might feature in your answer. While the origin of crepes is shrouded in mystery, the perfect recipe to make them is fortunately available at hand. However, if you want to take this dish up a notch further, here's a little tip that will help you do so: Just add beer to your next crepe batter and watch the magic happen.

Does this unlikely combination of beer in crepes surprise you? It shouldn't because it is a well-known fact that room-temperature beer is perfect for fluffy baked goods. What happens is that the carbonation in the beer adds a unique touch to make the batter of the cake or pastry in question tender and fluffy. This makes it perfect as an addition to crepe batter in particular. Keen to understand the science behind this interesting concoction? Here's everything you need to know.