What 'Banner Blindness' Means When It Comes To Restaurant Menus

We've all had that moment where we are staring up at a menu behind the counter, unsure exactly what we want, and most likely holding up the line. As it turns out, it might not be your fault for having a hard time deciphering the menu: The design may actually be causing you "banner blindness."

Banner blindness is a type of selective attention, specifically concerning people's abilities to avoid or ignore certain media that may look like an ad. This usually happens when a certain chunk of information is highlighted by a banner or separate color block. While this tool is great while searching the internet or trying to watch a video while unwanted pop-up ads keep appearing on your screen, it actually works against us in restaurants.

While the restaurant may want to emphasize a specific special or point out an important detail about the menu, it can often go unnoticed if it is cloaked in a banner-like design. Sometimes, certain items enclosed in banners are so difficult to notice that they may as well be a part of the restaurant's secret menu.