How To Strip Kale Like Martha Stewart Using A Slotted Spoon

Martha Stewart has been sharing time-saving kitchen hacks long before TikTok ever existed. On her cooking show, she's previously shared unconventional tips like how to peel garlic with two mixing bowls and how to cut herbs twice as fast by using two knives. When it comes to stripping kale, the entrepreneur and lifestyle personality has another equally effective shortcut.

As Stewart demonstrated in a video on TikTok, she separates the stems from the leaves simply by using a slotted spoon — a type of serving spoon that has slots or holes in it. Though technically designed for retrieving foods from frying oil, sauces, and broths, Stewart says that slotted spoons are just as useful for prepping kale. All you have to do is stick the stem through one of the holes, and pull it out the other side. This ends up being a lot faster than the traditional way of stripping kale, because instead of using a knife to slice along either side of the stem, Stewart's hack accomplishes the same thing in one swift motion.