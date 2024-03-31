Skip The Bread And Top French Onion Soup With Gnocchi

When you're looking for a delicious, filling and luxurious meal, a decadent French onion soup is certain to make the cut. After all, what's not to love about a warm and comforting mixture of caramelized onions, carbs, and plenty of cheese? You can even keep things simple by making slow-cooker onion soup with crusty toast. However, there is another tasty and unexpected way to load up on carbs and elevate your French onion soup all at the same time. For this, you will need to skip the bread and rely on another hearty ingredient instead.

The ingredient in question is gnocchi – the Italian potato-based pasta. (Or is gnocchi a dumpling?) You may never have thought to replace the bread in your French onion soup with gnocchi, but once you taste it, you are likely to never return to the original bread-laden version of this classic soup ever again. So why does it work so well?