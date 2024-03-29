An Expert Weighs In On The Perfect Wines To Pair With Ham

Planning a meal with ham that you also intend to serve with wine? If so, you should select a wine that best complements the flavor profile of your meat. Daily Meal spoke with natural wine sommelier and orange wine expert Doreen Winkler to offer some tips when choosing your wine. Winkler is the owner of Orange Glou in New York City, the world's first and only wine store dedicated exclusively to orange wines, and she has over ten years of experience in the wine industry.

The most important thing Winkler says to do when choosing your wine is to make your selection based on how you'll cook your ham. Winkler explained to Daily Meal, "The way the ham is prepared definitely impacts the wine pairing. An oven-baked ham is usually juicer and sometimes sweeter than, say, a smoked ham." So whether you're making a double-smoked Easter ham or roasting a sweeter rum-glazed ham, Winkler advises that "it's important to understand how the ham is being made when you go wine shopping."