A New Study Says People Love Chocolate More Than Social Media
If you find yourself craving something salty at 3 p.m. or something extra sweet just after midnight, a new study finds you're not alone. It's not uncommon to be in a snacking mood — whether you're at work, relaxing at home, or even traveling on an airplane, snacks in America and around the world have become a huge part of our lives.
The 2023 State of Snacking global consumer trends study, conducted by Mondelez International in partnership with The Harris Poll showcased just how important snacks are on a global scale, with six out of ten surveyed claiming they "prefer to eat many small meals throughout the day, as opposed to a few large ones." According to the press release sent to Daily Meal, the company surveyed "over 3,600 adults across 12 countries."
One of the most interesting findings from the State of Snacking study was how much consumers really love chocolate. Globally, 57% agreed with the phrase "I would rather give up social media for a month than chocolate" — 65% in North America. Data suggested that enjoying chocolate feels like a "mini vacation for your senses," with 60% agreeing with the sentiment, "breaking a chocolate bar... is about breaking barriers and creating bonds with others." As far as human connections go, this study suggests that chocolate may in fact be more powerful than the internet.
Social media's influence on snackers may continue to grow
While a surprising majority claimed that they would gladly give up their screen time for a taste of chocolate, hungry consumers also reported that social media could be a new method for snack discovery and shopping. When you discuss snacking or even enjoy different snacks around your friends, you're more likely to discover new foods and try things you may not have considered before.
In the age of digital connection, 52% of consumers surveyed by the State of Snacking poll agreed that "it would be amazing to have an 'instant buy' button for all the snacks I discover on social media," for those times when your mouth starts to water after seeing your friends or favorite influencers trying out the latest viral food trend.
There could be unforeseen consequences to this concept such as impulse spending and snacking, however, the poll reported that those surveyed strongly feel that "everything is fine in moderation." In fact, seven out of ten consumers claimed that portion sizing is a main concern when choosing a snack, reporting that they prefer to enjoy "a smaller portion of an indulgent snack than a bigger portion of a low fat/sugar alternative version."
While the results of this study are certainly impressive, it's important to note that the data was collected from the company Mondelez International, which owns a large majority of the snack brands you see on store shelves today including Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Toblerone, Cadbury, and Ritz.