A New Study Says People Love Chocolate More Than Social Media

If you find yourself craving something salty at 3 p.m. or something extra sweet just after midnight, a new study finds you're not alone. It's not uncommon to be in a snacking mood — whether you're at work, relaxing at home, or even traveling on an airplane, snacks in America and around the world have become a huge part of our lives.

The 2023 State of Snacking global consumer trends study, conducted by Mondelez International in partnership with The Harris Poll showcased just how important snacks are on a global scale, with six out of ten surveyed claiming they "prefer to eat many small meals throughout the day, as opposed to a few large ones." According to the press release sent to Daily Meal, the company surveyed "over 3,600 adults across 12 countries."

One of the most interesting findings from the State of Snacking study was how much consumers really love chocolate. Globally, 57% agreed with the phrase "I would rather give up social media for a month than chocolate" — 65% in North America. Data suggested that enjoying chocolate feels like a "mini vacation for your senses," with 60% agreeing with the sentiment, "breaking a chocolate bar... is about breaking barriers and creating bonds with others." As far as human connections go, this study suggests that chocolate may in fact be more powerful than the internet.