The Best Cheese To Pair With Your Paper Plane Cocktail, According To An Expert

Wine and cheese go together like, as Forest Gump would say, peas and carrots. But wine isn't the only boozy beverage that you can pair with cheese. You can also drink some of your favorite cocktails alongside this savory snack. There are so many different cocktails with diverse flavor profiles out there that the possibilities are endless for coming up with great pairings.

One tasty option to sip alongside some cheese is the Paper Plane, a beverage that's made of Aperol, bourbon, and Amaro Nonino (a bitter Italian digestivo) paired with lemon juice. If you're a fan of Aperol Spritzes or the often-forgotten cocktail called the Last Word, this is a beverage you might just jive with.

Now, when it comes to which cheese to snack on while drinking this beverage, Matthew Rose, ACS CCP, CCSE, and Partner at Fairfield Cheese Company, has some insights. He spoke with the Daily Meal in an exclusive Q&A, sharing that, "A cocktail like a Last Word or Paper Plane, with its more herbal/citrusy flavors works really well with a soft goat's milk cheese."