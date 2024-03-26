The Unexpected Type Of Vegetable To Avoid In Your Air Fryer

From baked goods to breakfast and perfect proteins to party-friendly appetizers, the air fryer is a device that seems to do it all. But don't kick your standard oven to the curb just yet — some foods are still better served by old-school methods in your kitchen. One category of foods to avoid popping in your air fryer may surprise you, and that's the category of fresh vegetables. While it's commonly considered good practice to reach for fresh produce no matter the circumstances, believe it or not, the reality is that when it comes to the air fryer, your best bet is to opt for frozen vegetables.

Fresh veggies can be delicate, and you may be dismayed to open the lid of your air fryer to find that your perfect produce has been incinerated. Frozen vegetables, on the other hand, are a bit sturdier and tend to become crisped and cooked through more evenly in the high-intensity appliance that is the air fryer. Plus, this tool helps avoid the sogginess that sometimes plagues frozen veggies when prepared in other ways.