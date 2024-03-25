The One Major Problem With Non-Alcoholic Cocktails

For those old enough to enjoy an alcoholic beverage, grabbing a drink with friends or co-workers is an opportunity to relax and socialize. It's not uncommon for a party to have a signature cocktail, and most eateries offer a selection of beer, wine, and even carefully crafted cocktails made with spirits. But heading to the bar or a party can be complicated for those who choose not to drink alcohol. Whether the person in question is sober, the designated driver, or simply doesn't like the taste of alcohol, there are plenty of reasons to order a non-alcoholic drink from the bar. According to a 2023 Gallup survey, 38% of Americans "abstain completely" from alcohol.

Having booze-free cocktails passed around at a party or displayed on the bar menu is a big deal for those who choose not to imbibe, but most recipes haven't yet been perfected. Many alcohol-free concoctions or virgin cocktails you know and love can be extremely sweet. When a traditional cocktail is mixed, many sugary ingredients are used to balance the bitterness of the spirits. When that bitter taste is removed, you are left with a cup full of simple sugars and mixers that are sweet enough to give you a cavity.