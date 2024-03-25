The Ingredient J. Kenji López-Alt Says Is Crucial For A Perfect Bolognese

While most cooks agree that cream is a must in the finishing stages, there are chefs who argue that also adding milk to the meat near the beginning will keep the meat from drying out. Whether you're in the camp of pork belly, beef, or veal, a slow-simmering sauce certainly runs a risk of sucking the moisture out of meat. The idea is that by adding milk to the pot after browning the meat, the dairy will keep it moist while it continues to simmer. However, some chefs debate whether the fact that the liquid is milk actually contributes anything more than simply using broth, the juice from the tomatoes, or wine.

López-Alt ran a little experiment with his Bolognese and concluded, "Turns out, the liquid you cook the meat in has absolutely no bearing on how tender the result. Meat cooked in stock is indistinguishable from meat cooked in milk. That said, adding milk to the cooking liquid and letting it reduce does have an effect on the finished flavor of the ragù, giving it a more rounded profile and silkier texture. Perhaps it's the silkiness of the liquid in your mouth that tricks some people into believing that the meat itself is more tender? Either way, it's clear that adding milk is a good thing." So there you have it. Cook like a master chef and add some dairy to your next batch of Bolognese.