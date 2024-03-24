The Top Tip To Remember For Mailing Cookies

Whether you're sending a taste of home to a child away at college, gifting relatives a special celebratory treat, or you've started a cookie business, you'll need to familiarize yourself with the ins and outs of shipping the beloved baked goods. The good news is, you can easily rely on USPS, UPS, FedEx, and other shipping companies to deliver your goods. However, there are challenges involved in ensuring your sweet confections arrive undamaged and as tasty as the day you sent them.

Obviously, you'll want to properly protect them within the package, but there's another tip to keep in mind — when mailing more than one kind of cookie, make sure to store each type on its own if you plan to ship them in the same box. This is to keep the flavors and aromas of the individual cookies from transferring between each other. You don't want your intended recipient to bite into their favorite soft and chewy snickerdoodle only to have it taste like a savory pesto cookie. Instead, allow each variety to present its best self by encouraging a bit of divergence.