Is It Okay To Eat Delicata Squash Skin?

Delicata squash is a delicious gourd that's versatile enough for savory dishes, but just as well-suited to sweet preparations like tea cake or pie. But a question many home cooks have when cooking with this squash is whether or not they can eat the skin. Believe it or not, the answer lies in the name of the squash, as it refers to its delicate skin. (So that's a yes.)

As compared to other popular squash like spaghetti or even butternut, which have tougher, thicker exteriors and are less desirable for eating (or, in the case of the former, entirely advised against), the outside of delicata squash is thin and tender. Not dissimilar to summer squash or zucchini, delicata's skin will soften enough when cooked that it's easy to bite into and chew. So since the answer to this question is absolutely, yes, there are plenty of opportunities to do just that.