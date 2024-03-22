The Tip To Keep In Mind When Choosing Filet Mignon For The Grill

Filet mignon probably conjures images of white table-clothed restaurants, rosemary and butter sears, and expensive glasses of wine. It has a sophisticated reputation that can make it intimidating to tackle yourself at home. But it's time to banish those beliefs — because the right filet mignon can deliver serious flavor when you fire up the grill.

Filet mignon is a cross-sectional cut from the tip of the tenderloin muscle, and as the name implies, is quite tender (as a result of this muscle's not being exercised very often). It excels in a succulent texture, but the small number of filet mignon cuts in each cow as well as the steak's popularity typically makes it one of the most expensive cuts of meat.

The grill may seem too casual of a cooking method to pair with what often amounts to a special-occasion steak — after all, grilling is a lounging-in-the-backyard kind of preparation. But grilling your filet mignon is actually an easy way to keep it tender and juicy when you start with the right size cut. If you're cooking the steak on a grill, you should choose a filet mignon cut that's at least 2 inches thick.