The Tip To Keep In Mind When Choosing Filet Mignon For The Grill
Filet mignon probably conjures images of white table-clothed restaurants, rosemary and butter sears, and expensive glasses of wine. It has a sophisticated reputation that can make it intimidating to tackle yourself at home. But it's time to banish those beliefs — because the right filet mignon can deliver serious flavor when you fire up the grill.
Filet mignon is a cross-sectional cut from the tip of the tenderloin muscle, and as the name implies, is quite tender (as a result of this muscle's not being exercised very often). It excels in a succulent texture, but the small number of filet mignon cuts in each cow as well as the steak's popularity typically makes it one of the most expensive cuts of meat.
The grill may seem too casual of a cooking method to pair with what often amounts to a special-occasion steak — after all, grilling is a lounging-in-the-backyard kind of preparation. But grilling your filet mignon is actually an easy way to keep it tender and juicy when you start with the right size cut. If you're cooking the steak on a grill, you should choose a filet mignon cut that's at least 2 inches thick.
The right size steak for grilled perfection
Luckily, this isn't really a burdensome tip. Filet mignon is typically cut about 1 ½ to 2 inches thick, so it most likely won't be difficult to find a steak that falls at the higher end of the average. Sticking to this minimum thickness when planning to grill the steak lets you perfectly sear the exterior without accidentally overcooking the inside. The thickness allows for more control when it comes to your desired temperature, so you won't quickly veer into a territory of medium or well-done when what you were aiming for was medium-rare.
You may be debating with yourself whether rare, medium-rare, or well-done is best, but filet mignon is generally recommended medium-rare. This is usually the best temperature because this cut doesn't have a lot of fat to break down and melt away, and you don't want to sacrifice the tender texture by leaving it too long on the grill. At the ideal 2-inch thickness, medium-rare on the grill will take about 3 ½ to 4 ½ minutes per side. On your meat thermometer, that will read about 120 to 130 degrees Fahrenheit. If you lean more toward a rare steak, you'll want a reading of 110 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit. Once it hits your mark and takes an obligatory rest of about 10 minutes to let the juices redistribute, cut the filet mignon across the grain to serve.
Savor the flavor
Filet mignon is prized for its tenderness, but the absence of fat marbling that lends it to this juicy texture also means it has a milder flavor. Never fear though — that just allows for bold additions to your dish and for some experimentation with the best ways to prepare a filet mignon. You may be happy with simple salt and pepper to season, but you can take the cut to the next level by preparing an easy bacon-wrapped filet mignon. Bacon adds some rich sweetness to filet mignon's buttery succulence and creates an unforgettable meal. This cut also works well garnished with a simple herb and garlic butter, or with a robust finish like filet mignon with red wine sauce.
If you can start by perfecting your filet mignon's time on the grill — the right thickness, the ideal temperature — you'll build the best foundation for finding the filet flavor addition that suits you best. Get these basics right, then the rest of the recipe can come together.