Tanzanian Chipsi Mayai Is A Delicious Way To Upgrade Your Next Breakfast

Like chicken soup, almost every country boasts a unique variation of potatoes and eggs. Think of the Spanish tortilla, with its creamy interior and hashbrown-like crust; Lebanese Batata Wa Bayd, whose mash of hard-boiled eggs and cubed potatoes is brightened with lemon juice; or the ever-adaptable Italian frittata. Tanzania's answer to the comforting combination is zege, otherwise known as chipsi mayai, which means fries and eggs in Swahili.

As you've probably gathered from the name, the hearty omelet trades diced or scalloped potatoes for fries, one of the few forms of the spud you might have never thought to have for breakfast. Some might add dimension to the heavy base ingredients of the popular street food by adding aromatics like onions, herbs, and Kashmiri chili powder, plus the optional vegetable or two.

It's not hard to find chipsi mayai in Dar es Salaam or other busy Tanzanian or Kenyan cities, but it's good to know where to look first. Keep an eye out for large woks stationed over flames and sputtering with oil — it's the most common vessel street vendors use to cook the breakfast staple.