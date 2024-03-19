The Bee Sting Is The Spicy Cousin Of The Classic Bee's Knees Cocktail

The Bee's Knees isn't just an age-old expression for something you happen to find delightful. It's also a classic cocktail with a long history, comprised of gin, lemon juice, and honey. The story is that it was developed in Paris during U.S. Prohibition and was a twist on an already iconic drink, the gin sour — only substituting standard sugar for a richer, more luxurious honey as the sweet element.

But like so many of the best drinks, bartenders lovingly continue to riff on classic frameworks to find new ways to enjoy without reinventing the wheel. Such is the case for the Bee Sting. With some very subtle changes to the recipe, fans of the classic get to enjoy something entirely new — in this case, featuring a kick. The spice element can come from different sources, but no matter the spin, it brings heat that the citrusy flavor and honey sweetness balance perfectly, making this an easy new addition to the cocktail canon.