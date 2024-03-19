The Espresso Alternatives That Will Reinvent Your Next Martini

Espresso martinis have been on everyone's minds (and lips) for quite a few years now. Although the mixed drink was invented in the 1980s, its latest resurgence has us all clamoring for the coffee-infused cocktail. But let's be honest — as chic and delicious as an espresso martini is, there are quite a few elements that might cause someone to think twice before ordering.

A classic espresso martini is made with vodka, coffee liqueur, simple syrup, and freshly brewed espresso. Those of us who have enjoyed alcohol and coffee separately know how much havoc these liquids can cause on a digestive system. Combining the two could be a recipe for disaster you aren't willing to risk at Sunday brunch. Indulging in the coffee drink may also keep you up for hours longer than planned. A cup of coffee or two in the morning is essential to many caffeine lovers, but having a few shots of espresso in your mixed drink during date night may have you pulling an accidental all-nighter.

If you want to participate in the classy trend but prefer tea over coffee, the chai-tini might be the answer. Similarly to chai lattes and teas, the chai-tini replaces espresso with a sweeter, spicier flavor and much less caffeine.