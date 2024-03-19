The Espresso Alternatives That Will Reinvent Your Next Martini
Espresso martinis have been on everyone's minds (and lips) for quite a few years now. Although the mixed drink was invented in the 1980s, its latest resurgence has us all clamoring for the coffee-infused cocktail. But let's be honest — as chic and delicious as an espresso martini is, there are quite a few elements that might cause someone to think twice before ordering.
A classic espresso martini is made with vodka, coffee liqueur, simple syrup, and freshly brewed espresso. Those of us who have enjoyed alcohol and coffee separately know how much havoc these liquids can cause on a digestive system. Combining the two could be a recipe for disaster you aren't willing to risk at Sunday brunch. Indulging in the coffee drink may also keep you up for hours longer than planned. A cup of coffee or two in the morning is essential to many caffeine lovers, but having a few shots of espresso in your mixed drink during date night may have you pulling an accidental all-nighter.
If you want to participate in the classy trend but prefer tea over coffee, the chai-tini might be the answer. Similarly to chai lattes and teas, the chai-tini replaces espresso with a sweeter, spicier flavor and much less caffeine.
A chai-tini is the viral signature drink you have to try
Like many innovative modern recipes, the chai-tini gained massive attention online. A TikTok user and boozy beverage aficionado shared their recipe for a modified espresso martini utilizing chai concentrate instead of coffee. Per the recipe in the caption, the creator also added vanilla vodka and white chocolate liqueur to accentuate the notes of sweetness of the chai. With a dusting of cinnamon on top to replace the traditional espresso bean, the easy chai-tini is ready for sipping. This experimental martini is not only a variation of the traditional espresso flavor profile but also a bit easier to make. A user in the video's comments wrote, "This is great too because chai concentrate is so convenient! No need to make fresh espresso."
@thespritzeffect
Experiencing espresso martini fatigue? Me either, but you should try this Chai-tini even if you are an espresso tini stan. Measurements below! 🥂🫶🏼 •1.5 oz vanilla (or regular) v0dka •1.5 oz chai concentrate •1 oz white chocolate liqueur •1/2 oz simple syrup Shake, pour and garnish with less cinnamon than I used (there was a cinnamon explosion and I had to salvage the tini!). Cheers! #thespritzeffect #chai #chaitea #chaimartini #martinis #holidaydrinks #holidaycocktail #drinkrecipe #holidayrecipe
Inspired by the content, users on TikTok had even more ways to reinvent this classic mixed drink. One commenter suggested using rum as the liquor of choice, and another suggested Rumchata to replace the white chocolate liqueur. Even if you aren't traditionally a coffee drinker, there are plenty of ways to modify this simple martini recipe and make it totally your own.
More ways to alter an espresso martini for the better
Chocolate lovers everywhere have embraced the espresso martini revival, even those who would usually turn their noses away at a classic martini. However, experienced drinkers know exactly how to modify an espresso martini and have it made exactly to their liking. For many, this means opting for a spirit other than vodka.
Next time you order one, try swapping out espresso martini liquors for a more complex flavor profile. Users on the r/cocktails subreddit shared their favorite modifications that completely elevated their drink experience. One user opted for a dark, aged rum and added a touch of citrus juice and bitters to their cold brew espresso for a more full, complex flavor. Other users claimed that a tequila base with agave rather than simple syrup is another easy swap that "works surprisingly well." Various cognac, mezcal, and gin options were also suggested as alternative liquors that blend nicely with the flavor notes in coffee.