It's Time To Start Clarifying Your Margarita Cocktails

The classic margarita is a favorite of many cocktail drinkers. Crafted with tequila, triple sec (or another orange liqueur), and fresh lime juice, it's a straightforward cocktail that's easily mixed at home. But if you're craving a margarita with a twist, it's time to contemplate clarifying it. Maybe you've seen this trend in upscale cocktail bars. By employing one of several techniques, the cocktail becomes crystal-clear, devoid of any floating pulp or residual heaviness from certain liqueurs. Clarifying the ingredients reduces bitterness from the lime juice and imparts a clean flavor that's simply astounding. The best part is you can clarify a batch and have the perfect cocktail ready for any party.

While this may seem like the magic of an expensive centrifuge or some other exorbitant kitchen gadget, it's actually not. You can achieve this result at home with a common ingredient and a few items likely already stashed in your cabinet. The traditional method of clarifying cocktails involves using milk, a technique that originated in the 1800s for making milk punch, often with rum. Also known as milk-washing, this method removed impurities from beverages in an era when refrigeration was scarce. Nowadays, however, it's used to create Instagram-worthy cocktails with a smooth flavor and finish.