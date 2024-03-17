Bourbon Cream Is The Secret To Root Beer Floats With A Boozy Twist

Spicy, sweet, and complex, root beer is a classic beverage that calls to mind soda fountains and simpler times (particularly as its origin story allegedly dates back to the late 19th century). Add to that a few scoops of creamy, floral, and sweet vanilla ice cream, and you have the scene for summertime memories familiar to just about any generation.

But beloved as the drink may be, some may find the name misleading, as there is no beer — nor even any alcohol — involved in root beer. It is strictly a soft drink. Fortunately, there's a very simple way to rectify that and make the boozy root beer float of your dreams. All you need is a little bit of bourbon cream, which fortifies your soda drink, and when topped with your smooth and simple vanilla ice cream, will ensure you create a whole new kind of unforgettable, grown-up experience.