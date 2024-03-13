Giada De Laurentiis Adds A Spicy Extra Ingredient To Shrimp Cocktail

Bite-sized seafood snacks, whether that's smoked salmon and cream cheese tarts, dainty spoonfuls of caviar atop crackers, or single-serve shrimp cocktails, can take your dinner parties and soirées to a whole new level.

If it's the latter option you're going for, however, you can elevate things even more by taking a leaf out of Giada De Laurentiis. She takes her shrimp cocktail up a notch by adding kimchi to it. Kimchi is a traditional Korean side dish made of spicy fermented vegetables. The most well-known variety of kimchi is made of cabbage, although it can be made out of other types of veggies as well.

When paired with your shrimp cocktail, this ingredient adds a kick to your appetizer. It also has sour, tangy notes that offset the sweetness of the seafood. Plus, it's got an umami punch that adds depth to your cocktail. It's also an incredibly easy addition to your meal, taking just a few minutes to whip up this Asian-inspired dipping sauce.