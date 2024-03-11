Boil Eggs In Broth For A Delicious Flavor Upgrade

When you need a filling breakfast but don't want to spend too long in the kitchen hard or soft-boiled eggs are a great choice. They're full of protein and taste delicious whether you enjoy them simply sprinkled with salt, or paired with buttery toast for dipping. If you already love your eggs prepared this way, there's a trick you should about to give them a bit of extra flavor — boiling them in broth. Although an eggshell is tough and might seem impenetrable to outside flavors, it's porous, so boiling it in broth will infuse it with new flavor profiles. The result is an egg that's got new complexity.

Broth-infused boiled eggs are perfect for eating on their own, or in place of regular boiled eggs in many recipes. Imagine a more flavorful egg salad sandwich or savory sliced boiled eggs on top of a Cobb salad. You can experiment with eggs boiled in rich, flavorful broth anywhere you'd use plain boiled eggs.