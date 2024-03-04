March Aldi Finds For Celebrating St. Patrick's Day Your Way
As you prepare for your St. Patrick's Day celebration, you'll want to load up on items to make a delicious and celebratory spread for your family, friends, and party guests. Luckily, Aldi will be adding some new items to its shelves to help you get into the spirit. New Aldi Finds will be rolled out during March, and you can use these items to make St. Patrick's Day recipes and cook what they eat in Ireland on St. Patrick's Day.
Aldi informed Daily Meal that throughout the month of March leading up to St. Patrick's Day, they're releasing new Irish-themed and green-forward products that'll be a perfect addition to your lucky leprechaun party, celebratory family meal, or small festive gathering with friends. These new items include beer, stew, soups, dessert toppings, and even a green stock pot. Additionally, another item that features a much-loved Irish food will be released by Aldi after St. Patrick's Day, so it'll keep you in the celebratory spirit even after you're finished painting the town green.
Maguires Irish Red Ale
If you'll have beer lovers at your St. Patty's bash, then you may want to purchase Maguires Irish Red Ale at Aldi. This malty beer is sweet with notes of caramel, and it will be a great complement to the rich Irish stew at your party. You can get a six-pack of these 12-ounce bottles beginning March 6 at Aldi for $7.99.
Park Street Deli Irish Beef Stew
If you're looking for a packaged meal with a St. Patty's Day theme, you can try Park Street Deli's Irish Beef Stew. Hitting shelves on March 6, this stew comes with fully cooked premium beef, potatoes, onions, and carrots in savory gravy. For your convenience, you can pop this $9.99 meal in your microwave to heat it up and it'll be ready to serve.
Bremer Loaded Potato or Tomato Soup
If St. Patrick's Day turns out to be a cold one, you'll want to be prepared with hot celebratory soup. Aldi has you covered with Bremer Loaded Potato Soup, reminiscent of Irish potato soup, it's packed with cheddar cheese, potatoes, and bacon. Aldi will also have Bremer Grilled Cheese Tomato Soup (made with cheddar). You can grab these soups for just $4.99 each starting March 13.
Crofton 12 Qt. Porcelain Enamel Stockpot
If you're in need of a stockpot to help get your corned beef, cabbage, or colcannon ready for your St. Patrick's Day party, you can head to Aldi to get the Crofton 12 Qt. Porcelain Enamel Stockpot for $19.99. It comes in a festive green — because any green hue works on this holiday. You can pick yours up staring March 13.
Friendly Farms Key Lime Flavored Whipped Dairy Topping
Planning to have green sweets at your St. Patty's celebration? You'll want to top them off with some delicious whipped cream. Friendly Farms Key Lime Flavored Whipped Dairy Topping, which will hit the shelves at Aldi on March 13, may not be green, but you can still taste those green limes. Made with real cream, this party in a can will only cost you $2.99.
Specially Selected Deluxe Cheesy Potatoes
For those who want to stay in the celebratory spirit after St. Patrick's Day, Aldi has you covered with three flavors of its Specially Selected Deluxe Cheesy Potatoes that will be released on March 20. For $2.39 each, you can get these potatoes in creamy Swiss and parmesan, applewood smoked cheddar and bacon, or Mediterranean herb, tomato, and cheddar.