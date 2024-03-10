When Did We Start Dipping Oreos In Peanut Butter?

Since the invention of the Oreo back in 1912, snackers have been dipping the sandwich cookie in milk. The cold, refreshing beverage transforms the crispy cookie into a soft bite of creamy, chocolatey goodness. No matter what flavor of Oreo you reach for, milk is always there to complement it — and there is no shortage of crazy Oreo flavors on shelves. But the most recent flavor combinations might be inspired by what people are dipping these iconic cookies into, other than milk.

People have been putting down their glasses of milk and picking up jars of peanut butter ever since the iconic movie "The Parent Trap" came onto the scene in 1998. In the movie, Lindsay Lohan plays a set of twins that were separated at birth. They later meet at camp and discover they both love dipping Oreos in peanut butter, a move that hardly anyone had heard of back then.

The movie writer, Nancy Meyers, told Hello Giggles that she came up with the idea out of thin air, "it was just something weird that both girls would like. It was another example of the fact that they're twins." This character quirk has inspired a movement amongst the snacking community, as fans of the rom-com leaped to the kitchen to see if they, too, enjoyed Oreos and peanut butter. While this discovery couldn't prove to fans that they also had a long-lost twin, it sparked a generation of snackers that claimed Oreos and milk were old news.