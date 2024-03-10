What Jamie Oliver Considers To Be His Favorite Meat Dish

Celebrity chef and cookbook author Jamie Oliver enjoys plenty of comfort foods. According to Oliver's website, some of the meat dishes that he finds particularly comforting include Double Whammy Toad In The Hold, Chicken Katsu Curry, Sticky Chinese Ribs, Beef Wellington, and Chicken Satay. But if you're wondering what Oliver's favorite meat dish is, wonder no longer. The former "Naked Chef" star revealed that slow-roasted pork shoulder tops his list of meat dishes.

Pork shoulder is meat that's cut from the top of the front leg of a hog. Since this meat can be really dense because it comes from a muscle that a hog uses a lot, a slow roast makes the meat much more tender. When discussing his love of slow-roasted pork shoulder, Oliver told Taste of Home that "really tender meat is the holy grail." There are boneless cuts of pork shoulder, which take less time to cook, and bone-in cuts, which pack lots of delicious flavor – two things on the list of what you should look for when picking out a pork shoulder. Oliver's choice for his slow-roasted pork shoulder recipe is a bone-in cut. And there's a particular way Oliver cooks his bone-in pork shoulder to make it incredibly tasty.