The Country That Consumes The Most Alcohol Worldwide

Whether you have a glass of wine with dinner to unwind after a long day or you indulge in the bottomless mimosa deal at your favorite brunch spot, drinking is very much a part of adult social culture in America. But surprisingly, alcohol consumption habits in the United States don't even come close to the highest reported average. In 2019, the World Health Organization calculated the "liters of pure alcohol [consumed] per person of 15 years of age or older," to determine which country drinks the most worldwide.

Sidebar: You're not seeing things, we really did say ages 15 and up. The legal drinking age in certain countries is much younger than the 21 years that Americans are expected to abide by. Burkina Faso, a country in Africa, actually allows 13-year-olds to celebrate entering their teenage years with a drink, while the Central African Republic makes them wait until age 15 before their first sip of alcohol. Although these places have widened their alcohol-consuming audience by allowing drinking at an early age, they are still not even close to consuming the most alcohol worldwide.

To find the countries with the highest recorded consumption, you'll need to travel to Europe. Per World Population Review, data collected by WHO reported that the top six countries with the highest drinking average all reside in Europe, with the number one spot going to a small country just west of Russia: Latvia.