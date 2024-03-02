The Reason Caesar Salad Tastes Better At A Restaurant Is All In The Dressing

When it comes to satisfying meals, there isn't much that beats the crisp freshness of a delicious Caesar salad. For many, it's even the salad of choice when dining out. Avid cooks will often try to recreate it at home, and in case you plan to do so, make sure to avoid these Caesar salad mistakes. Despite our best efforts, making a Caesar salad at home that tastes as good as the kind you would eat in a restaurant can be very difficult, but have you ever wondered why that is? The answer lies in the salad's dressing.

Restaurants are invested in attracting their customers back, so they take pains to create the best version of the dishes on their menus. This means using the best and freshest ingredients possible, and sometimes it means making everything from scratch, especially the dressing, which is responsible for most of the flavor.