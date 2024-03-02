8 Common Mistakes People Make When Grilling Pork Chops

Pork chops come with a lot of perks: not only are they easy to prepare and affordable, but an 8 oz. portion can pack in around 36 grams of protein. Pork also contains nutrients such as selenium, zinc, and iron which are associated with a wide range of health benefits that assist with immune function and metabolism. Not only are pork chops nutritious, but they can also be exceptionally delicious — when they're prepared the right way.

As a result of inexperience, attempts to cook pork chops on the grill may end up coming out tough, dry, and chewy. Disappointed with the results, it's tempting to admit defeat and just keep sticking to burgers and hot dogs. But instead of throwing in the towel and eternally banishing pork chops from your rotation, it's important to understand that mistakes are really just opportunities to learn. The good news is that we've come up with a few common problems that might be holding your pork chops back from reaching their full potential. To level up your grill game, read on to check out eight common mistakes that people make when grilling pork chops.