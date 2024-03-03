The Longstanding Debate Over How Eggs Benedict Got Its Name

Eggs Benedict is a classic breakfast meal that can be found on many brunch menus. It's equally at home at an upscale restaurant or at a highway diner — it's the great equalizer. Not a whole lot is known about the exact origins of eggs Benedict. Because so little is known about how it came about, it's a bit of a spot of contention over brunch tables because there are several stories concerning just who is responsible for the classic eggs Benedict. Was it a hungover Victorian banker? Bored restaurant regulars? Or a commodore?

Located in Manhattan's Financial District, Delmonico's Restaurant is a city mainstay, having opened in 1837. It's famous for steaks and high-end lobster meals, but another claim to fame is inventing eggs Benedict – possibly. According to legend, around the 1860s, Delmonico's regulars Mr. and Mrs. LeGrand Benedict had eaten everything the menu had to offer and went off-menu, requesting something new be made. The chef, Charles Ranhofer, created eggs à la Benedick, which featured toast, ham, poached eggs, and Hollandaise.

Chef Ranhofer then went on to write a cookbook called "The Epicurean" published in 1893. Included in the book is a recipe for Delmonico's Eggs Benedict, called eggs à la Benedick, which calls for muffins to be cut in half and barely toasted, then topped with ham and kept warm until the eggs are poached, then covered in Hollandaise. An old menu from the restaurant says that it was created "at [Delmonico's] stoves in 1860," while their updated menu states it's the "original eggs Benedict."