Elevate Your Dip Game And Add Charred Onions To Your Guacamole

If you've got ripe avocados that are hanging around and run the risk of spoiling, one delicious way to use them up is to turn them into fresh guacamole that's perfect for pairing with chips, spreading on sandwiches, or loading into tacos.

At its simplest, guacamole contains mashed avocados, lime juice, and some salt. However, many people choose to mix in other ingredients, such as diced tomatoes, garlic powder, and other veggies. While these additions taste great, one extra powerful option to stir into the dip is charred onions.

Charred onions will add an extra layer of smokiness to your guac while still maintaining the spread's delicious creaminess. At the same time, cooking onions this way intensifies their flavor and gives them a sweeter taste. It also adds a different color and texture to your dip. All of that results in a guacamole that's got a little more pizazz and uniqueness to it than your standard variety.