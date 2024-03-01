Give Your Broccoli Salad An Upgrade By Blanching First

Broccoli salad varies in seasoning and ingredients, but the majority of recipes feature raw rather than cooked broccoli as a key component. This isn't necessarily a drawback; rather, it adds a satisfying crunch that contrasts nicely with softer elements like avocados and cheese. However, a common issue with making a dish with raw broccoli is that the stems can sometimes be tough, and the florets can be crumbly, which isn't ideal in a broccoli salad.

Fortunately, if you want to address this textural flaw, all you have to do is blanch your broccoli. Blanching broccoli involves immersing it in boiling water until its green color becomes more vibrant, then immediately cooling it in ice water. This process slightly tenderizes the broccoli without removing the crunch, unlike boiling, where the broccoli becomes soft. Blanching also hydrates the dry florets, making them less crumbly. The resulting texture change can significantly level up your final salad.