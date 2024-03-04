How Long Does Beer Stay Fresh In A Growler?

Growlers are a great way to diversify your drinking options, particularly as small producers and bars may offer special releases that don't make it into distribution or traditional packaging for a variety of reasons. They're also more economical. Usually, once you purchase the actual container, when you return for a refill, the price tag reflects only the liquid rather than the packaging. And, thanks to being a reusable option, you're helping out on the environmental side of things when selecting a growler too. No pile up of empty cans or bottles means less waste and more enjoyment.

Growlers can be glass, steel, or ceramic, and usually come in 32 or 64 ounces, which means you typically get at least a couple of full pints, if not more. These days you can even find "crowlers," aluminum can versions that maintain freshness a bit longer than traditional growlers if unopened. Growlers also enable you to get the freshest beer possible, straight from the tap rather than processed through a packaging system.

If all else fails, your flat beer will still make a stellar ingredient for cooking experiments, like chocolate covered Guinness marshmallows or beer-braised beef. But if your hope is for an optimal drinking experience, do yourself and your suds a favor and follow these simple guidelines for the freshest beer possible.