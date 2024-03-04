How Long Does Beer Stay Fresh In A Growler?
Despite the comical name, growlers are no laughing matter for beer lovers. That said, while these refillable containers have plenty of benefits, they also have a downside: Growlers don't last quite as long as commercially filled and sealed suds. So the question is, when investing in one of these jugs, how long can you expect to have fresh, delicious beer? The answer is ... it depends.
For those operations filling straight from the tap, a fully sealed and unopened growler can last in the fridge for about a week or two. If the brewery or bar that filled your vessel has a carbonation system, on the other hand, you're in good shape for a little while longer (even longer than two weeks – possibly even up to a few months). Once you crack it open, though, time is of the essence. Your beer is best consumed within 24 hours to a few days for optimal enjoyment.
The factors that affect beer freshness
A few factors impact the flavor of your beer if you don't properly store your growler. First, you'll lose carbonation. Like any bubbly beverage from seltzer to champagne, once opened, those sparkles begin to fade. It's no problem if you intend to share with friends and finish off the growler in a single sitting, but if you're planning to save some of your suds, expect a slightly flatter beverage the next go around, and even less bubbly if you prolong beyond that. While you can certainly still drink the beer this way, losing carbonation will impact your enjoyment; many of the wonderful aromatic qualities that define a particular beer style are conveyed through its foamy cap.
Additionally, once the beer is exposed to the air, the process of oxidation begins. This can cause some less desirable flavors in your beer, leaving you with a stale taste that is not at all what your brewer intended.
Why go with a growler?
Growlers are a great way to diversify your drinking options, particularly as small producers and bars may offer special releases that don't make it into distribution or traditional packaging for a variety of reasons. They're also more economical. Usually, once you purchase the actual container, when you return for a refill, the price tag reflects only the liquid rather than the packaging. And, thanks to being a reusable option, you're helping out on the environmental side of things when selecting a growler too. No pile up of empty cans or bottles means less waste and more enjoyment.
Growlers can be glass, steel, or ceramic, and usually come in 32 or 64 ounces, which means you typically get at least a couple of full pints, if not more. These days you can even find "crowlers," aluminum can versions that maintain freshness a bit longer than traditional growlers if unopened. Growlers also enable you to get the freshest beer possible, straight from the tap rather than processed through a packaging system.
If all else fails, your flat beer will still make a stellar ingredient for cooking experiments, like chocolate covered Guinness marshmallows or beer-braised beef. But if your hope is for an optimal drinking experience, do yourself and your suds a favor and follow these simple guidelines for the freshest beer possible.