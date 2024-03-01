How To Calm Down An Agitated Soda That's Been Shaken Up

It's only natural to get excited when you're about to open up a can of soda. After all, the mixture of carbonation, sugary sweetness, and caffeine actually triggers a dopamine response from your brain, otherwise known as the happy hormone. But sometimes, you can get a bit too excited and end up making a total mess before your first sip. When you reach for a can of fizzy soda, be careful that it hasn't been jostled around too much by yourself or others. While children and avid pranksters may enjoy shaking up their friend's soda before watching them unknowingly open it and become showered in syrupy foam, most soda drinkers hope to avoid this unfortunate occurrence.

When you open a soda can or bottle, the carbon dioxide that gives your drink its signature fizz is released from a pressurized can, resulting in that classic sizzling sound. When the soda is shaken up before the carbon dioxide is released, the surface tension that restrained the carbonated gas from escaping is disrupted, causing the bubbles of gas to enlarge and react much faster, resulting in an eruption. If you happen to drop your soda can before you get a chance to open it, try hitting the sides of the can to avoid the volcano-like reaction. It may sound counterproductive, but according to science, tapping your unopened soda can in a specific way might prevent a sticky explosion.