Throw Some Corned Beef In Your Potato Salad For A St. Patrick's Day Upgrade

Corned beef came out of the Cattle Acts of the 1660s, in which the English parliament outlawed cattle exports to England, keeping more cows in Ireland and making meat more affordable for the Irish (via Food & Wine). Thanks to a significantly lower salt tax compared to their English neighbors, Ireland was able to produce higher-quality corned beef using excellent salt imported typically from Spain and Portugal. During the 17th and 18th centuries, the Irish city of Cork was the hub for the corned beef trade. As a cured meat, it was perfect for long-distance travel and grew in demand across oceans and continents, causing prices to skyrocket until rural Irish people could no longer afford to eat it and turned instead to pork and potatoes. When Irish immigrants arrived in the United States, they found beef to be more plentiful and accessible than in their homeland and were able to recreate the dish. Today, corned beef is eaten more in the U.S. than in Ireland, but it is still considered a food representative of Irish heritage and culture.

Potatoes are commonly served alongside sliced corned beef. One could argue, then, that adding the brined meat to a creamy potato dish just makes sense. Besides the salty, meaty flavor boost, adding corned beef to your potato salad is also like doubling your Irish pride. Potatoes are a well-known Irish staple, with deep roots dating back to the late 16th century, when the crop was first introduced to Ireland and became one of the most commonly eaten and available foods for the nation. Eating potatoes is a great way to celebrate Irish culture and commemorate the Great Irish Potato Famine of the 1840s, which resulted in a large number of Irish people migrating to the U.S. to avoid starvation and start a new life.