Leaving Food In Your Cast-Iron Skillet Overnight Is A Huge Mistake

Many home cooks and chefs alike love cooking with a cast-iron skillet because it's a sturdy pan that keeps food hot for longer and prevents it from sticking. However, just because a cast-iron appears durable doesn't mean you can't ruin one if you're not careful. Just as with any kitchen tool, cast-iron skillets require care and the know-how to properly use them. Avoid making an elementary mistake that could ruin your food and worse — your skillet. For instance, you may be tempted to wrap a piece of tin foil over your leftovers and store them in your cast iron overnight. However, this would be a costly mistake for several reasons.

For one, the metal of the pan can affect the quality of your leftovers. Despite rumors to the contrary, cast-iron skillets won't cause a toxic level of iron to leak into your food, but small amounts of iron can make their way into your dish. As such, if you store your leftovers in your cast-iron skillet, you may find that they have a bitter metallic overtone similar to sucking on a penny. It's an unpleasant taste that can best be avoided by breaking out the microwave bowls.

Additionally, cast iron pans maintain their integrity by seasoning the pan. Leftover food can interfere with this protective barrier, opening up your cast-iron skillet to rust. Don't fret if you've previously stored food in your cast-iron as there's a surefire way to get it back to working order.