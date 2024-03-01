A Cake Comb Is The Ultimate Tool For More Beautiful Buttercream

As you can probably imagine, not all cake combs are the same. For starters, they can be made out of different materials. Typically, they're made of metal, acrylic, or plastic. All of them work the same way, but plastic and acrylic are more prone to nicks, which can wind up affecting the smoothness of your frosting. So, metal may be the best choice for ensuring a smooth and uniform frosting.

Beyond the material, you'll also find them in different sizes and shapes. You can find them in rectangles or squares as well as dome shapes, where the flat side is used to smooth your frosting. Some also have grips on them to make them easier to hold onto. Plus, they come in varying heights, suited to different-sized cakes, whether that's a one-tier dessert or a fancy multi-level one.

Finally, cake combs also have varying edges. Some of them have flat edges, which create a smooth outer layer, while others have teeth in the shape of squares, domes, triangles, and other patterns. When you use toothed combs, they create a texture on the exterior of your dessert, giving it a unique edge. You may even find cake combs with different types of teeth on each side! The world of cake combs is vast, so if you want to use one of these easy tools, you have plenty of options to choose from to create beautiful desserts.