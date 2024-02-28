The Secret Ingredient For Adding Creaminess And Color To Deviled Eggs

If there's one snack that's sure to please a crowd, it's deviled eggs. These bite-sized appetizers are savory and rich and call for ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry. Now, while the standard recipe for deviled eggs is delicious, there's a twist you can try that will really change the game.

Rather than making standard deviled eggs, why not try adding some avocado to your egg yolk filling? The result is a snack with a buttery, guacamole-like flavor thanks to the addition of the avo. At the same time, the avocado helps make your egg filling extra smooth and creamy. Plus, it means your appetizer has a green tinge for a unique look and something a little different from the norm.

To implement this trick, you'll want to use one avocado per six hard-boiled eggs, although you can use fewer egg yolks or more avocado depending on how strong you want the avocado flavor to be. Then, mash the avocado and mix it in with the boiled egg yolk and any seasonings or add-ins you like for the perfect filling for your deviled dish!