The Secret Ingredient For Adding Creaminess And Color To Deviled Eggs
If there's one snack that's sure to please a crowd, it's deviled eggs. These bite-sized appetizers are savory and rich and call for ingredients that you probably already have in your pantry. Now, while the standard recipe for deviled eggs is delicious, there's a twist you can try that will really change the game.
Rather than making standard deviled eggs, why not try adding some avocado to your egg yolk filling? The result is a snack with a buttery, guacamole-like flavor thanks to the addition of the avo. At the same time, the avocado helps make your egg filling extra smooth and creamy. Plus, it means your appetizer has a green tinge for a unique look and something a little different from the norm.
To implement this trick, you'll want to use one avocado per six hard-boiled eggs, although you can use fewer egg yolks or more avocado depending on how strong you want the avocado flavor to be. Then, mash the avocado and mix it in with the boiled egg yolk and any seasonings or add-ins you like for the perfect filling for your deviled dish!
Tips and tricks for making avocado deviled eggs
As you put this recipe together, there are a couple of things to keep in mind. For starters, while traditional, simple deviled eggs call for mayonnaise, you don't actually have to add any to this recipe if you don't want to. The avocado will give your dish a creamy consistency anyway, thanks to its fat content and texture. However, if you add mayo as well, you may get an even smoother filling with a light tang.
Another thing to be aware of as you make this recipe is that avocados oxidize and turn brown once they're cut and exposed to air. Because of that, your deviled egg filling will also eventually start to change color. To help mitigate this, and to assist with the blending and contribute to the flavor of the filling, you'll want to add a bit of lemon or lime juice to your mixture. Just note that this will slow the browning, not stop it entirely. It's best to eat these eggs within one to two days and make sure to store them in an airtight, refrigerated container.
What to add to your avocado deviled eggs
While you're welcome to stick to adding avocado to a more standard deviled egg recipe, you can also get a bit creative and use other unique ingredients in the filling for an even more complex flavor. For instance, you can toss in chopped cilantro, garlic powder, and chopped red onion to create something reminiscent of classic guacamole.
Another pick could be to ramp up the protein by crumbling some cooked bacon over your deviled eggs. Or, you could play around with adding a bit of spice. Diced serrano or jalapeño peppers can be a good option, as can stirring in some horseradish. You could even garnish them with a sprinkle of chili powder for a similar effect. Feel free to play around a bit and come up with other flavors that complement this fun, creamy, colorful twist on a classic party appetizer!