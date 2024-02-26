For An Easy Cornbread Upgrade, Use Corn Milk Instead Of Regular

Corn milk can be made in a few different ways. For milk with those smoky hints of roasted corn, you'll need to roast some corn on the cob first. From there, slice off the kernels, then add them to a blender along with some buttermilk (or other liquid dairy as you prefer) and — voilà! — you've got corn milk that will make a beautiful and delicious replacement for the regular milk in your cornbread.

Feel free to blend the corn milk however you like, leaving it somewhat chunky or until it is perfectly smooth. If you don't want to use a blender and incorporate the actual corn into the milk, you can heat some milk and let the kernels steep until their flavors infuse the liquid instead. Then strain the milk and use it to make your cornbread.

Alternatively, corn milk can be an economical way to use leftover corncobs. To do it this way, put the cobs in a pot with some milk, add a bit of salt to bring out the flavor, heat the pot on the stove, and let it all marinate. Once the liquid is infused, squeeze the cobs so that all of the milk goes back into the pot. Lastly, you can also scrape leftover cobs with the back of a knife, essentially juicing them while removing the leftover bits of kernel. This yellow liquid can then be added to regular milk for cornbread.