What Type Of Onions Are Typically Used In French Onion Soup?

Onions are a foundational ingredient that can seem almost magical the way they make a dish with their distinct aromatic flavor — or break it with their absence. Of course, not all onions taste the same. On the contrary, each type has its own distinct properties, which is why certain dishes work best with particular alliums. You”ll find that the bold, zesty flavor of red onions is preferred in certain instances, whereas other recipes call for the sharp, bright, piquancy of white onions.

When it comes to French onion soup, traditionalists reach for the yellow ones, and with good reason. That's not to say that you can't make the deliciously rich cheese-topped soup with other types of onions — or a combination of different types of onions – but if you're looking for straightforward, authentic flavor, yellow is the way to go. The sweet yet pungent variety will yield the best results, whether you're making slow-cooker French onion soup or going all out with an au gratin recipe.

Indeed, French chef Jacques Pépin likes to use yellow onions when whipping up his version of the dish. In a YouTube clip from PBS' "American Masters: At Home with Jacques Pépin," the culinary icon masterfully turns a single large onion into two deep, filling bowls of soup.