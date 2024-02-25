The Simple 2-Ingredient Chocolate Mousse That Packs A Ton Of Flavor

Whether you choose to combine the chocolate with water or cream, select your ingredients carefully. For the dairy-based version of this mousse, heavy cream is a must. You'll need to whip it to make the mousse, and milk or half-and-half won't whip properly, creating a thin, soupy result. As for the chocolate, feel free to choose bittersweet, milk, or dark. Its intensity will be diluted in the final mousse, so choose a chocolate that is powerful in taste. Some argue that the best chocolate for the job contains at least 70% cacao.

From there, make a ganache by melting the chocolate together with a portion of the heavy cream. Whip the rest the cream into stiff peaks, then mix the two components once the ganache has cooled. You'll need to use some finesse — you must fold the cream in gently to avoid deflating or overmixing. Done properly, the mixture should form a rich yet fluffy mousse. You can serve it immediately or store it in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

For the second option, melt the chocolate together with water in a bowl (multiply the amount of chocolate by ¾ to calculate the amount of water to use). Set the bowl over a larger bowl full of ice and vigorously whip by hand for just a few minutes, and you'll form a light, thick, airy mousse, as if by magic.