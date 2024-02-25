The Simple Ingredients To Mix With Natto To Take The Edge Off

Fermented foods have been dividing eaters for ages, but with a little bit of love and care, they are delicious sources of nutrition. Take natto, the cooked and fermented soybeans traditional of Japanese cuisine. Natto is a sticky, pungent plant-based protein that often comes sold in small, single-serving packages. Natto might turn off those slightly averse to fermented foods, but give it a chance and know that it's usually not just served on its own. Just like any other fermented food, it's all about the seasonings and foods you choose to pair it with.

Packages of natto traditionally come served with small packets of soy sauce and a powerful mustard sauce. Combine these sauces with the natto and you give the soybeans a savory, salty layer to offset the funky fermentation flavor. In Japan, you can find natto served like many other Japanese proteins: over a steaming bowl of white rice. The white rice will absorb the sauces and act as a creamy textural companion to the fermented soybeans.