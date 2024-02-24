Seriously, Use Beans Instead Of Pasta In Your Next Carbonara

To start, you'll need to choose what beans to use. Most people opt for light beans, such as butter beans, white beans, or cannellini beans, as these tend to pair better with the sauce and give a flavor profile closer to that of the pasta. However, you could also experiment with other types, such as pinto, red, or kidney beans. Just note that these varieties may lead to a meatier taste and clash with the butteriness of the sauce.

Once you've chosen your beans, you'll need to start by chopping the meat into small pieces, whether that's pancetta, bacon, or guanciale. Whichever you select, you want to make sure it's a fatty pork so that it adds flavor to the sauce. Then, cook it in a frying pan before tossing in your beans. When you add your beans, the key is to throw in the liquid they were preserved or cooked in. Just like you'd add pasta water to traditional carbonara, you'll need the bean water to make the sauce.

The final step is to beat an egg with about 1 ounce of parmesan cheese. Make sure you're using the fresh variety, as it will melt more easily and is also much more flavorful, enhancing your dish. Then, stir the mixture into your beans and get ready to serve your dish!