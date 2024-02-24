Can You Substitute Canned Octopus For Fresh?

Canned foods can come in handy, especially when the fresh version is out of season or hard to find. Keeping a variety of canned goods in your pantry also makes it easy to prepare numerous recipes on the fly without having to run to the store. But canned foods aren't always interchangeable with their fresh or frozen counterparts. The cost of fresh octopus might have you wondering if it's okay to substitute it with the canned stuff in a particular recipe. Or, it could just be difficult to find in your area. But as you might expect, the answer isn't as cut and dry as a yes or no. Rather, it depends on how you plan to serve the cephalopod.

What you're making will ultimately determine whether or not the substitution will work. For instance, you might not want to use marinated octopus from a can, a sealed plastic pack, or a jar for dishes like ceviche or aguachile. However, there are preparations where tinned octopus will work just fine.