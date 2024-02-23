If You Order Marinara Sauce In Italy, You May Not Get What You Expect

The distinction between American and Italian marinara sauces can potentially be traced back to the origins of the word "marinara" itself. In Italian, marinara can best be translated to "seafaring" or "mariner-style," referring to its historical connection to sailors who relied on this sauce during extended sea voyages, dating back to the 16th century. Some say that the sauce was made with ingredients that were as simple as possible, because it was more practical for life at sea. Other sources claim the sauce was prepared after these sailors came home, and that the simplicity of the components was due to the fact it was the easiest sauce for housewives to make upon their unanticipated return. The other theory is that fishermen made it out of convenience, using whatever seafood they had easy access to in order to make a sauce.

The presence of marinara sauce in both Italian and American cuisine suggests that there may be elements of truth in each narrative. As for how marinara came to be known as such in U.S., it dates back to the late 1800s and early 1900s, coinciding with the wave of Southern Italian immigration. It's unclear whether these immigrants had always referred to it as marinara or if the Italian seafood marinara gradually evolved into the tomato-based sauce known today. But regardless of its murky origins, it's best to order it by a different name when in Italy.