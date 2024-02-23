Sweet Milk Liqueur Is Almost Too Easy To Make
Sometimes, the most unlikely comestibles are also the ones that date back the farthest. Milk liqueur, often referred to as clarified milk punch or milk-washed liqueur, certainly fits the bill. The drink's popularity has been centuries in the making: Benjamin Franklin shared a recipe for a brandy-based version of the drink in a letter to his friend James Bowdoin in 1763, per the Massachusetts Historical Society.
Combining milk, an alcoholic spirit, sugar, and an acidic ingredient, the result is a translucent, full-bodied, and ever-so-sweet spirit that is perfect on its own or in a cocktail. Those intent on rounding out their bar carts with homemade concoctions will be pleased to know that making milk liqueur at home is as simple as pouring a few different liquids into a bottle and letting them work their magic.
For a bare-bones version of the fortified tipple, all you'll need is a cup of pasteurized whole or 2% milk, a cup of unflavored vodka (or any other preferred spirits, such as grappa or rum), a cup of sugar, and ¼ cup of lemon juice. Before you invite your friends over for a milk punch party, you'll need to mix these ingredients into a tightly sealed jar and let the spirit ferment in a cool, dark place for 10 days. During this time, the milk will separate from the alcohol and the mixture will take on a yellow hue that, full disclosure, can look pretty gross. Aside from shaking it a few times a day, you won't touch it again until it's time to strain out the milk solids and clink glasses. You'll be left drinking a rich, smooth, caramelized liqueur that smells like ice cream.
Safety comes first during fermentation
As with any fermentation project, safety is key. While it's extremely cool that milk liqueur relies on milk curdles to trap tannins, polyphenols, pigments, and any bitter flavor compounds from the base spirit, it also means it's super important to do everything you can to avoid foodborne illness. With that in mind, there are a few key things to remember when making milk liqueur at home.
First, ensure the milk is pasteurized (sorry, raw milk fans), and be vigilant about keeping the mixture away from daylight or heat. A fact sheet published by Utah State University urges home cooks to keep fermented foods at the same temperature from beginning to end. To that end, it discourages fermenting on your countertop, as that part of your kitchen will likely absorb changes in light and temperature. The paper suggests using a controlled water bath incubator instead, though for shorter projects like milk-washed cocktails, storing your container in a dark, cool, and dry place will do.
In addition, be sure to thoroughly wash glass bottles and containers before use, check them for cracks, and handle fermented food with clean hands. Once your milk liquor is strained and ready to pour, it will keep at room temperature in a bottle with a tight-fitting lid for up to six months.
The faster version to creating a milk liqueur drink
If you feel that life is too short to wait 10 days for a shot of milk liqueur, you might opt for a quicker version. While the fermentation time depends on which spirit you start with, some versions can take as little as a couple of hours to clarify. Bartender Rémi Massai, who specializes in clarified cocktails in Paris, told Wine Enthusiast that one should allow "two hours minimum, and sometimes 24 hours" for the drink to clarify.
Other versions offer even quicker turnaround times. For instance, you can make a smoother, lighter variation of ruby punch by adding milk. Combine black tea, Batavia-Arrak, ruby port, sugar, lemon juice, and then add the punch mixture to cold milk to prevent excess curdling. The mixture should then sit for 30 minutes to clarify, and then can be strained through multiple layers of cheesecloth.
Clarifying cocktails with milk and a squeeze of lemon juice can help accentuate the flavors and color of your favorite drink. The milk curdles bind to impurities in the drink, resulting in smoother, more refined flavors after straining. Fortunately, there's a host of clarified milk cocktail recipes online to draw inspiration from, offering appealing choices for a wide range of palates. Or, you can choose to enjoy this classic liqueur by itself, enjoying the purity of flavors of fermented sweet milk.