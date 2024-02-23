Sweet Milk Liqueur Is Almost Too Easy To Make

Sometimes, the most unlikely comestibles are also the ones that date back the farthest. Milk liqueur, often referred to as clarified milk punch or milk-washed liqueur, certainly fits the bill. The drink's popularity has been centuries in the making: Benjamin Franklin shared a recipe for a brandy-based version of the drink in a letter to his friend James Bowdoin in 1763, per the Massachusetts Historical Society.

Combining milk, an alcoholic spirit, sugar, and an acidic ingredient, the result is a translucent, full-bodied, and ever-so-sweet spirit that is perfect on its own or in a cocktail. Those intent on rounding out their bar carts with homemade concoctions will be pleased to know that making milk liqueur at home is as simple as pouring a few different liquids into a bottle and letting them work their magic.

For a bare-bones version of the fortified tipple, all you'll need is a cup of pasteurized whole or 2% milk, a cup of unflavored vodka (or any other preferred spirits, such as grappa or rum), a cup of sugar, and ¼ cup of lemon juice. Before you invite your friends over for a milk punch party, you'll need to mix these ingredients into a tightly sealed jar and let the spirit ferment in a cool, dark place for 10 days. During this time, the milk will separate from the alcohol and the mixture will take on a yellow hue that, full disclosure, can look pretty gross. Aside from shaking it a few times a day, you won't touch it again until it's time to strain out the milk solids and clink glasses. You'll be left drinking a rich, smooth, caramelized liqueur that smells like ice cream.