The Moka Pot Water Tip That Leads To Better Tasting Coffee

There are some days when morning coffee needs a little extra strength. The usual drip coffee or even French press brew just isn't going to cut it, and the expertise of the local baristas isn't always an option. That means it's time to break out the moka pot. This stovetop coffee maker brews a robust cup of joe with a thick, creamy consistency very like espresso. If you haven't used one before, it's not hard to learn how a Moka coffee pot works — but it's worth the time to do it right.

There are a few secrets to better moka pot brewing, but if you really want to upgrade your morning coffee, it starts with the very first steps. Since Moka pot coffee is so strong, it can easily come out bitter if you're not careful. This bitterness is often derived from overheating and improper extraction of the coffee grounds by brewing with the incorrect water temperature. So instead of assembling your full moka pot with cold water and heating all the ingredients at the same time, heat the water first before you brew — and you'll find yourself with a cup of strong, flavorful coffee every time.