What's The Deal With TikTok's Viral Garlic Parmesan Chicken Pasta?

TikTok is no stranger to a trendy recipe – from baked feta pasta to "Marry Me" sundried tomato chicken, the app is home to a ton of tasty dishes. Whether you're a TikTok creator or simply a scroller, recreating the dishes that pop up on your page is a huge part of participating in the online community. Keeping up with the latest recipe trends is hard work, especially when you have to head to the grocery store each time your favorite creator drops a new video. Next time you are searching for easy weeknight meals, keep an eye out for the viral garlic parmesan chicken pasta recipe that has earned millions of views for good reason.

This viral TikTok pasta trend is specifically made for the B-Dubs fans. The slow cooker pasta recipe transforms a bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings' tangy parmesan garlic sauce into a creamy alfredo-like pasta sauce. According to creators on TikTok, the easy recipe takes five minutes of prep and a few additional ingredients, and then you can set it and forget it in your slow cooker.