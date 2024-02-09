What's The Deal With TikTok's Viral Garlic Parmesan Chicken Pasta?
TikTok is no stranger to a trendy recipe – from baked feta pasta to "Marry Me" sundried tomato chicken, the app is home to a ton of tasty dishes. Whether you're a TikTok creator or simply a scroller, recreating the dishes that pop up on your page is a huge part of participating in the online community. Keeping up with the latest recipe trends is hard work, especially when you have to head to the grocery store each time your favorite creator drops a new video. Next time you are searching for easy weeknight meals, keep an eye out for the viral garlic parmesan chicken pasta recipe that has earned millions of views for good reason.
This viral TikTok pasta trend is specifically made for the B-Dubs fans. The slow cooker pasta recipe transforms a bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings' tangy parmesan garlic sauce into a creamy alfredo-like pasta sauce. According to creators on TikTok, the easy recipe takes five minutes of prep and a few additional ingredients, and then you can set it and forget it in your slow cooker.
This slow cooker meal is the perfect busy weeknight dinner plan
The viral garlic parmesan chicken pasta pulls flavor inspiration from Buffalo Wild Wings' crispy parmesan garlic wing sauce. The sauce is on the lower end of the heat spectrum, but it still packs a burst of zesty flavor that works perfectly in a creamy pasta dish. To recreate this dish, be sure you have a few chicken breasts, a brick of cream cheese, and a bottle of Buffalo Wild Wings Parmesan Garlic sauce on hand. The beauty of this pasta dish is how easy it is to make: Simply add the ingredients to your slow cooker and set it on low heat for eight hours or high heat for four hours. Be sure to thoroughly cook your pasta noodles before adding them to your pot full of creamy, garlicky goodness. Commenters on TikTok are drooling over the final product, although those with sensitivities to dairy may want to get a few Lactaid pills ready.
@mealsandmunchies
Viral garlic parm pasta! #dinner #dinnerrecipe #viral #viralrecipe #viraldinner #crockpot #crockpotdinner #crockpotrecipes #recipe #garlicparmesan
The shape of your noodle won't affect the flavor of the dish. However, many chefs participating in this viral pasta trend have opted for rotini, penne, or fusilli, as these shapes hold the creamy sauce well. For those who aren't a big fan of cream cheese slow cooker recipes, One TikTok creator found a way to easily modify the recipe by adding a can of alfredo sauce to your garlic parmesan chicken mixture.
Can't find B-Dubs Parmesan Garlic sauce? Make your own!
Fans of the viral pasta recipe have the popular chain restaurant and sports bar Buffalo Wild Wings to thank. Any time you hear about "the big game" happening, assume that B-Dubs has a long wait time as sports fans are waiting to enjoy their wings. But it's not just the novelty that brings people into the restaurant chain: The wide variety of tasty wing sauces are worth buying by the bottle. To transform the fan-favorite garlic wing sauce into the TikTok trending garlic chicken pasta, snag a 12-ounce bottle at select Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant locations and at several grocery stores.
If your local Buffalo Wild Wings is out of stock and you aren't willing to wait for next-day shipping to whip up the viral TikTok recipe, you can always recreate the parmesan garlic sauce at home. The sauce has a taste profile similar to a garlic alfredo, except for the base of the famed wing sauce, which contains mayo and oil rather than heavy cream. Add a pinch of roasted garlic, plenty of dried seasonings, and, as the name suggests, parmesan. Once you've mixed the ingredients, pour the concoction into your crock pot just like you would with a bottle of the B-Dubs sauce, and enjoy this latest TikTok viral food trend.